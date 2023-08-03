'It's just so special' | Houston-area native part of Moulin Rouge! The Musical national tour

Jennifer Wolfe started dancing when she was 3 and growing up in Missouri City. Now, she's performing at the Hobby Center as part of a national tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — She grew up in the Houston area and Jennifer Wolfe is back as part of the national tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

"This is the first time that I've ever played in Houston as a professional actor," Wolfe shared. "As soon as I graduated college, I left Texas and I just started traveling and working. And I never was able to come back here with a tour."

She called the opportunity to bring Moulin Rouge! to her hometown community "just so special."

"It's an honor to share it with my community and have my friends, my old dance community and my family, everybody come and watch," Wolfe said. "You can't even describe the feeling of how proud I am."

She started dancing at the age of 3 while growing up in Missouri City. In high school, she participated in drill team and then continued studying dance in college.

"I had just spent my entire life training to be a professional and it never stops," Wolfe said. "Once you're professional, you still have to train, right? I mean, we have to take vocal lessons, we get acting lessons and, and go to dance class and experience new choreographers. And that's just kind of how, you know, your path goes. You just continue exploring, you continue training, and just learning from new people."

All of that training has been invaluable as a part of the Moulin Rouge! ensemble, in which Wolfe is also sometimes tasked with filling in as Nini.

"My job is to perform the show eight times a week," she said.

Wolfe shared that she sometimes likes to take a step back when she's on stage to soak up the detail of the set and everyone's costumes.

"You'd be so surprised at new things that you find out every single night, even as somebody who has done the show 350 times," she said.

Moulin Rouge! wraps up its run at Houston's Hobby Center on March 12. Get tickets here.