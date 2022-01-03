Judge Nelson Wolff talks to KENS 5 before polls close in the Bexar County judge race

"I don't know who's going to win, but it's fun to watch it," said Wolff.

SAN ANTONIO — Before the primary election polls close on Tuesday evening, KENS 5 got an exclusive interview with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, who is not running for re-election.

Because of this, the spotlight on the Bexar County judge race is stronger than it's been in 20 years, and someone new is expected to lead the Commissioners Court for the first time since 2000 after Nelson Wolff retires from the position.

We asked how Wolff is spending his day and he told us, "It's interesting. For the first time in five elections, I don't have to worry about it, but I'm really fascinated about the races that are going on."

He also spoke about mail-in ballots, referring to it as a problem.

"The Republican Legislature changed the mail in ballots and have made it more difficult for people. So we've got a lot of ballots that were not with this new requirement. And so we have to send out a notice, phone call, email and they have till Monday to come back and correct it," he said. "So we won't know the story of all the mail ballots till Monday. So the numbers that will come out will not include some of those that need to be corrected."

Wolff told KENS 5,"I think we got something like 14,000 mail ballots. I'm not sure how many have to be corrected. But the good news is we're having a good vote in the Democratic primary. "

He said 58% of the votes were by women. He also said, "I think the Republicans may vote the Democrats today, but right now, more Democrats are voting Republican, so probably be pretty close. But it's kind of fun to watch it."

KENS 5 asked him wants he wants for the future. He told us, "What I feel the best about -- we've got three good strong Democrat candidates. We've got a good, strong Republican candidate. So I feel good about the anyone of them winning the race, you know?"

He also praised the strong commissioners court. "I think whoever wins the county judge race will have our strong commissioners court to work with," he said.

As for him seeing how everything unfolds -- "I don't know who's going to win, but it's fun to watch it."

To close, we asked him what the first thing will be that he'll do after someone takes his seat on Jan. 1 He said, "I write a lot. I will continue to do that. I've done about four or five books now. And beyond that, I'm not sure. I'll find something to do."