'It's bittersweet' | Woodlawn Theatre director explains move to the former Bijou

The organization plans to move to the former Santikos Bijou Theater in the Wonderland of the Americas mall in early 2023.

"It's been great to see this theater flourish and grow over the past ten years, as well as getting to know this wonderful, historic district that we love and adore," Christopher Rodriguez, Executive and Artistic Director of Woodlawn Theatre, said of the upcoming relocation plans.

After ten years of delighting audiences at Woodlawn Theatre, the nonprofit organization that puts on the shows is planning a big change.

"We felt this was about the right time for us to make a move," Rodriguez said. "We know change is never easy, but it's going to be something that's going to give us the opportunity to move forward for the next ten years as we plan ahead."

Between the youth program, main stage musicals and the outreach program, the group sought out some wiggle room.

"A few months ago, we actually were granted money from philanthropists where we were able to expand our musical theater education program for students that are developmentally disabled," Rodriguez said.

The organization will be working with two other nonprofits to bring its outreach program to students with developmental disabilities.

"We go out into the community, whether it be schools, whether it be other nonprofits, to bring the joys of musical theater to maybe students who wouldn't normally have access to it," Rodriguez said.

Keeping that momentum going was crucial for taking the next steps. The theatre saw huge interest in its main musicals and youth program roar back to life as society adjusted to COVID-19 procedures.

The theatre did not just survive the COVID-19 pandemic, but found creative ways to thrive. Virtual summer camps and classes, socially distant fundraisers and online productions were just some of the ways the theatre safely engaged the community during the spread of the virus.

But growth and high interest in the programs led them to consider expansion options, which Rodriguez says he and his staff were already discussing before the pandemic hit.

"I have so many amazing memories here. And over the next few months, we plan on honoring all those memories, giving a chance for students, parents to come back and say their goodbyes," Rodriguez said.

The building :

While the nonprofit organization operating the theater programs has been in the building for ten years, the Woodlawn Theatre itself has been an iconic entertainment venue going back 77 years.

It started out as a movie theater in 1945.

"Our big claim to fame is that the movie 'The Alamo' premiered here in the sixties," Rodriguez said. " After it was a movie theater for a long period of time, it also became a concert venue for live performances, I think Pink Floyd played here."

It became a nonprofit in 2012 with a mission of promoting and fostering appreciation for the arts in San Antonio. Rodriguez says over the years, their location and surrounding community has helped inspire them to complete their mission.

"I will say one of my favorite things about working in this actual building is so many people just come off the street and be like, 'Hey, I saw this movie here when I was a child or I saw a concert here,'" Rodriguez said. "So it's great to know that there is so much history at this beloved building."

The theater is located along Fredericksburg, between Elemendorf and Donaldson, at the heart of the Deco District and serving as the gateway to the historic Monticello Park neighborhood. It has not been announced what will take its place once the nonprofit organization vacates, but Rodriguez is hopeful for the future of the space.

"And even though we've entertained differently over the past 77 years, there's been so much entertainment in this space," Rodriguez said. "So I'm encouraged and looking forward to see what the owners do once we leave."

They say that when one door closes, another opens. Many people were saddened by the closing of the Bijou Theatre, which is another treasured space that holds many memories for the San Antonio community.