SAN ANTONIO — All the shouting outside of the Paul Elizondo Tower on Friday evenings has not gone unnoticed. The Bexar County District Attorney said he is aware the family of Charles 'Chop' Roundtree wants him to seek a criminal indictment for his death.

"I've seen that on local media," Gonzales said. "And I can certainly hear them up in my office."

Gonzales said his office is still reviewing the officer-involved shooting that killed Roundtree in October. According to San Antonio police, Officer Steve Casanova went to investigate an assault claim at 217 Roberts Street when the fatal shooting happened.

Investigators said the officer thought felony weapon suspect Davante Snowden had a gun. Body cam video sent to Eyewitness News shows the officer discharging his gun at Snowden through a door.

Police said the gunfire went through Snowden's backside and into Roundtree's chest. The 18-year-old was killed.

Investigators linked a gun found outside the home to Snowden. In a court appearance, the suspect's attorney said a DNA test ordered by the DA's office revealed his client DNA was not on the weapon.

Roundtree's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and SAPD. The police department has not commented on any development since that time. In fact, Chief William McManus maintained the silence following a news conference on an unrelated matter on Friday.

"I am not going to comment on any active case," McManus said.

Gonzales said the shooting was unfortunate. He said his heart went out to Roundtree's family. The DA said his office is examining the facts of the deadly shooting. But he did not have a timeline on when he'd announce any conclusion.

"All I can tell you is we're trying to move as quickly as possible," he said. "It is a priority of mine to come to some resolution."

