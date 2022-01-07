It could be a busy holiday weekend ahead for emergency services. Here's why.

Fireworks and drunk drivers are typically a big problem on Fourth of July weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — We all want to have fun this Fourth of July weekend. But, this is normally a busy weekend for emergency services.

There are a couple of reasons they will be so busy. One of them obviously is fireworks. And they're a big problem this year because of the drought and potentially dangerous fire conditions. So, Bexar County residents won't be allowed to pop certain fireworks for the time being, putting a damper on Fourth of July plans. County commissioners approved the order last week. The ban specifically prohibits the sale and use of fireworks classified as "skyrockets with sticks" or "missiles with fins." Other legally sold fireworks can still be used in the unincorporated areas of the county. Those who violate the order could be committing a Class-C misdemeanor and might have to pay a fine of up to $500.

Then there are the roadways with 48 million drivers expected to hit the highways. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Highway patrol are taking on two traffic safety campaigns during the holiday weekend.

"It's going to surpass all numbers since the year 2000, so we are up there. And the pent-up demand is definitely showing," said Paula Twidale, the Senior Vice President of Travel for AAA.

The first one, Operation Holiday, will be looking for traffic violators from July 2 through the 4, and will target drivers who violate traffic laws including speeders, those not wearing seatbelts, and of course, those driving while intoxicated.

The second, Operation Care, will run between Friday and July 4. It will focus on reducing crashes and violations of the state's Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires drivers to slow down or pull over when emergency vehicles are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.