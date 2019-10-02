SAN ANTONIO — Its been over a month since Baby King Jay's body was found off Castle Lance, but on Sunday a memorial remained and reminded people like Carrie Wilcoxson that there's still more work to do.

"Our current system needed some improvement," Wilcoxson said on Sunday afternoon.

Baby King Jay's body was recovered after police say some of his relatives staged his kidnapping to cover up his death. It was a tragedy that has brought the issue of child abuse back in the spotlight; that's where Carrie Wilcoxson steps in.

The former Child Protective Services investigator left her job to advocate for victims of child abuse.

"We cannot stand by any longer and allow one more child to die, as we've seen when we know that there's other individuals around the child that are seeing the harm be done," Wilcoxson said.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, state law requires anyone who suspects child abuse to report it. Failure to do so can lead to a misdemeanor or state jail felony charge.

Wilcoxson says that's not enough.

The advocate is working with state lawmakers to make some changes.She thinks a harsher penalty for failure to report abuse may motivate people to do it before it's too late.

"We need to get tougher. We need to send a stronger message to those people that have the ability to be a voice for a child and are failing to be a voice for that child," Wilcoxson added.

"It can save a life of a child."

Baby King Jay's father Christopher Davila, paternal grandmother Beatrice Sampayo, and aunt Angie Torres were all arrested in connection with his death. Each was previously charged with injury to a child and serious bodily injury by omission.



Sampayo's bond was reduced on Friday and she was released from jail on Sunday afternoon.