Police investigating shooting at Irving Mall, officials say

Police responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to the food court area of the mall.

IRVING, Texas — An investigation is underway after police responded to a shooting call at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police in Irving said they responded to the incident around 4 p.m. at the mall near Highway 183 and North Belt Line Road.

Police said the incident involved a suspect and victim who knew each other and that it happened near an entrance to the mall.

According to police, one of them was walking into the mall and the other was leaving. After some sort of altercation, one of them shot at the other.

NOW: The Irving Mall has been evacuated after a reported shots fired incident.

Police say so far they haven’t found anyone injured or any suspects.

The front entrance is taped off and the glass door is shattered.

An employee told me he heard two shots, then screaming.

An employee told me he heard two shots, then screaming.

Police said there were no victims treated at the scene or at a hospital in relation to this shooting.

There were no other victims or injuries reported at the mall.

Detectives have reached out to the victim, but police said the victim is being uncooperative.

There have not been any arrests made.

There were shell casings found in the food court area and there was glass shattered near the entrance, police said.