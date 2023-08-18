10-year-old swine farmer raises huge boar for Iowa State Fair

10-year-old Jack Theobald has been raising his sleepy giant — a 894 pound hog named Big Joe — to compete in the Iowa State Fair's Big Boar Competition.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is a place where some of Iowa's hardest working kids train to become the future leaders in agriculture and farming. One 10-year-old's compassionate heart led him and his pet boar to the fairgrounds.

"He's super tame," handler Jack Theobald shared.

Theobald has been raising his sleepy giant — a 894 pound hog — to compete in the Iowa State Fair's Big Boar Competition.

"My boar's name is Big Joe, and it's fun spending time with him. He likes to run and he likes getting scratches," Theobald said.

Fairgoers like Susanne Anderson can't wait to see just how big the swine can get.

"He's big and he smells, but he's tremendous, so, that's why I like looking at him," Anderson told Local 5.

Showing animals in the state fair is something Theobald was born into.

"Everyone in my family has shown at least one time, and we are into showing goats," Theobald said. "So, I wanted to try something and show a big boar."

His hard work is something many people admire about kids being raised on an Iowa farm.

"I love farm kids. I think they are one of the hardest working people I know. I think it's a great way to grow up," Anderson said.

Jack and Big Joe's bond strong. And though Big Joe didn't take home the blue ribbon, he and Theobald placed second — a testament to their connection.

"I got a big ribbon and I got to stay here with him," Theobald said.

It's not the end of the road for the pair, as Theobald's dad agreed to keeping Big Joe in the family so the duo could try taking home the 2024 Iowa State Fair's Biggest Boar title.

"I'm taking him back next year, and then I'm already raising up another one for the year after that," Theobald told Local 5.