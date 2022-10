San Antonio Fire officials said the fire may have started due to an electrical problem, but aren't sure.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials are looking into the cause of a restaurant fire that started Saturday morning.

SAFD responded to Sea Island located in the 10300 block of I-10 for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the restaurant on fire and quickly put the flames out. There weren't any fires inside of the building.

SAFD said the fire may have started due to an electrical problem, but aren't sure.