Investigators look into cause of apartment fire on the south side, residents displaced

SAN ANTONIO — Residents in a south side apartment complex were displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning, officials say.

Just before 4 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 5900 block of South Flores for a structure fire.

The battalion chief said when firefighters arrived on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage that's attached to the apartment building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes, SAFD said. The cause of the fire is unknown but people who lived in apartments were displaced.