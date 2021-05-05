Investigators find drugs and weapons during SWAT, DEA bust on the south side

A search warrant was executed Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of Harcourt Avenue on the south side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said drugs, cash and weapons were found during a joint operation between SWAT and DEA.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of Harcourt Avenue on the south side of San Antonio.

Sheriff Salazar said earlier in the morning, a vehicle leaving that home was stopped and deputies found cash and weapons. Two suspects were arrested and investigators were then able to get enough information for a search warrant.

Investigators found about $100,000 worth of narcotics, including methamphetamines, marijuana and heroine, in the home. Two more people were arrested at the house. Some of the drugs found in the home were marijuana vaping cartridges that are legal in other states but not Texas. Those cartridges had been shipped in from another state.

"If you look at the majority of the homicides that we have handled over the last two years, many of them have been drug related and a lot of them, in my opinion, have been marijuana related," Sheriff Salazar said. "So don't think because its marijuana, it is any safer. In many cases, marijuana will get you killed just as quickly as cocaine and heroine."

Guns and military-grade body armour were also found in the home, Sheriff Salazar said. Investigators believe the home is associated with a white supremacy group. The group was not named by officials.

The sheriff also said there was a "very hostile" pit bull in the house and Animal Care Services were called to help with the situation.