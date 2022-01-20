Investigators, family still searching for missing 11-year-old Dallas boy

Traveon Griffin was last seen in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive. This is northeast of Joe Pool Lake and near Fox Hollow Park.

DALLAS — Dallas police officers and family members are still searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for more than 30 hours. The situation was upgraded to "critical" due to the cold weather, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The department is asking for the public’s help finding Traveon Michael Allen Griffin. Traveon was last seen on Thursday at around midnight on the 5900 block of Naravista Drive near Hyman Elementary School. This is northeast of Joe Pool Lake and near Fox Hollow Park. He may be confused and in need of assistance, police say.

Police told WFAA on Friday that officers are going to visit friends' homes and hospitals to search for Traveon. Police are continuing to search the neighborhood. Officers searched throughout the night and produced no new leads, nor any evidence that foul play is a factor, police said.

Traveon is described as an 11-year-old Black male. He is 4-foot-11 and weighs 72 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white socks, black shorts, and no shirt, according to police.

Police say that Traveon voluntarily left the home and that his mother ran after him but could not catch him.

He added this would typically be considered a runaway but they upgraded the urgency to critical because of the cold weather conditions.

The Dallas Police Department has upgraded the situation to "critical" because of Traveon's clothing attire and the current below-freezing temperatures.

The department is currently using a helicopter, drones as well as a K-9 officer, mounted patrol, and officers are going door to door searching for Traveon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or 214-671-4268. Refer to case number 011748-2021.