SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating a suicide attempt at the Bexar County Adult Detention Facility on July 27. New details in a report obtained by KENS 5 Eyewitness News show that when the 19-year-old inmate was booked, she told staff she planned to take her own life "the first chance she got." The report said that all detention staff were advised of the outcry.

The Sheriff's Office said it does believe, based on preliminary information, that regular cell checks were done on time in this case. It is unclear whether there were additional checks because of the noted mental health concern.

The Bexar County Sheriff declined an interview Tuesday, referring to a written statement, reading:

"At approximately 11:04 p.m. on July 27, a 19 year old female inmate housed at the Adult Detention Center- Annex was discovered unresponsive by the living unit officer who was conducting her face-to-face observation check.

Deputies and medical staff within the Detention Center responded immediately to the incident and began performing life saving measures.

The San Antonio Fire Department was dispatched to the Detention Center Annex for further treatment. The 19 year old female was transported to the Downtown Baptist Hospital where she is currently on life support.

The 19 year old inmate was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on July 6, 2019 for Terroristic Threat on Family.

As per standard procedure, the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation into this incident."

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales released a statement, reading:

“My understanding is the court prosecutor conferred with the defense lawyer and made available several options, including the potential for a PR bond. Her attorney’s response was that he was not ready to accept an offer of a PR bond and wanted to confer with her to talk with her about the possibility of being released on a PR bond. Her attorney was concerned because she was homeless that she would be out on the street. Apparently there were some red flags and someone should have caught this at the magistrate level. Someone should have been alerted to the fact that she indicated that she had at least thought about suicide.

I wish that someone had alerted the right authorities to deal with this. But I’m confident that my employees did the appropriate thing.”

