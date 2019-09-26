SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old student is accused of making a terroristic threat that prompted a "soft lockdown" at Kennedy High School. The student and his mother spoke with KENS 5 and are working to clear his name.

Angelic Martinez said an alleged Snapchat post caused a whirlwind of trouble for her 17-year-old son.

A spokesperson with the school district told KENS 5 Tuesday a student reported to the high school that a classmate made a threat, but after investigating, it was found there was no validity to the claim.

Matthew Martinez said he was the student who faced the accusations, and even though he was told there was no evidence and he would not be punished, he is being kept out of school days later.

"Everyone knows I didn't do it, because I'm not like that, so everyone really knows it's the fact that people are blaming me for it," Martinez said. "I was just there and I just got the blame for it."

He claims he didn't post anything of that nature and has never brought a gun to school. While he was pulled out of class on Tuesday, rumors started circulating online that there was an active shooter at Kennedy High School.

Officials with the school took to Facebook to let the public know that the claims of an active shooter were false.

Martinez said her son was interrogated without a parent present and was told he did not have to get a hold of his father. She said it's unfair for students to not know their rights when facing serious allegations that lack evidence.

An Edgewood ISD spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and sent KENS 5 a copy of the district's legal and local policy on student questioning by law enforcement authorities.

Edgewood ISD GRA (LOCAL) | Child Custody | Child Abuse Edgewood ISD said this is its policy regarding a situation where a student needs to be questioned. Download as PDF, TXT or read online from Scribd Edgewood ISD said this is its policy regarding a situation where a student needs to be questioned.

During that same time, another incident was investigated after a student reported to campus administration that she "felt an object in the waistband of another student," per the district spokesperson.

It was then determined that the student was in possession of an "inoperable handgun."

The student was taken into custody and KENS 5 was told the unidentified student is at the juvenile detention center and is charged with "places weapons prohibited." When released, the student could be placed at an alternative school or expelled.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

County Judge: Constable's candidacy announcement triggers automatic resignation

Community comes together to save lost dog

Lakefront property owners, law enforcement working together to keep people off lakes safe from de-watering (for now)

Woman fights back after she says man broke in while she was asleep

'Labor Inducer' burger has moms-to-be lining up for a bite