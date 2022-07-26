Invasive beetle spotted at border for first time in U.S., CBP says

These beetles are not native to the U.S. CPS says they're invasive pests that are known to feed on wood and plants.

SAN ANTONIO — An invasive beetle was stopped in its tracks when it tried to make its way across the border in south Texas, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection was inspecting a shipment at the Roma Port of Entry when they discovered the longhorn beetle. CBP says this is the first nationwide discovery of the beetle.