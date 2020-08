The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the off-ramp from I-10 E to I-35 N.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Thursday morning after police say she crashed in a guardrail while driving under the influence.

The driver was not seriously injured but was arrested for DWI after failing a field sobriety test, per SAPD.