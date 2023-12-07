Intense training at Corpus Christi SWAT tryouts pushes firefighters to their limits

14 firefighters are competing to one of the twelve firefighters who work as medics on the SWAT team.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

14 firefighters were battling each other and the elements at the tactical medic tryouts at the Corpus Christi Police Department’s training facility.

The training was to see which firefighter had the potential to become the 12th member of the department's SWAT team.

The physical part of the test included a lot of running along with pushups and pulling dummies along the ground -- everything that would be involved in an actual SWAT call.

"This is actually our greatest and biggest turn out that we have had. We have 14 applicants that are trying out for one, just one spot,” said Corpus Christi Fire Department Capt. Tom Cruz.



Everyone was pushed to their limits under a hot sun and the ever-present South Texas humidity, something CCFD firefighter Christopher Sanders said can help set the tone for the training.

"This is one of the many things where we get to showcase all of the tools in our tool belt, see where we stack up against our fellow brother and sister firefighters," he said.



This competition also had the medics take part in a confidence march, a grueling mile-long endurance test where everyone had to wear a gas mask the entire time and be suited up as they would be while working with SWAT.

"It was hot and it was fun. Everybody made it. That’s what counts," he said.

