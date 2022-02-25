Instagram-worthy coffee shop brings pop of color to San Antonio

The crepe and coffee shop will have their grand opening on Saturday, February 26. The first 25 people in line will get a free drink! ☕️

SAN ANTONIO — What do you get when you combine caffeine, crepes and color? You get Kaffeinated Crepes and Coffee shop, which is a new coffee and crepe shop that serves way more than the traditional sweet crepe.

The owner Bha Almohtasib says he wanted to bring more than just a restaurant or coffee shop to the Alamo City.

"I don't want the people in San Antonio to only enjoy the food. I want them to also enjoy the atmosphere," Almohtasib said.

Almohtasib said he wanted to bring his special crepe recipes along with his five year of experience to The Rim. Kaffeinated specializes in crepes and coffee but there are other options like waffles, salads and sweet and savory crepes.

They say their ingredients they use are also imported. including their coffee.

"We use belgium chocolates so we import it all the way from Belgium and we use the primer quality of the chocolate," Almohtasib said. "So, we don't have just the regular waffle or regular crepes with regular toppings, no."

His own need for coffee is what drives him to bring that spark of joy to San Antonians.

Kaffeinated's menu features a variety of sweet and savory crepes, waffles, salads, chocolate dips and coffee drinks like lattes, Turkish coffee, tea, milkshakes and more.

They also have a floral selfie wall, that can give your photos a nice pop of color!

They say their most popular items are their Triple Chocolate, Mixed Fruit and Kinder Bueno Crepes & Waffles.

Even though they have not had their grand opening yet, they have gained almost 3,000 likes on Facebook.

Their grand opening is February 26 at 10 a.m. The first 25 people in line will receive a complimentary drink and the opportunity to take some photos on the flower wall.