SAN ANTONIO — As a gas station clerk, Marivel Plaza has seen and heard plenty, but nothing could prepare her for last weekend's news.

"I was like, 'oh my God,' because I have seen him come into the store," Plaza said.

Her gas station convenience store at the corner of highway 1604 and 281 in south Bexar County is the place where authorities say Deputy Floyd Berry pulled over his victims.

"This absolutely is disgusting, there's no other way to put it," Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Early Sunday morning, BCSO announced the arrest of 18-year deputy Floyd Berry for three charges of Official Oppression.

The Sheriff's Office said at least six women were believed to be illegally strip searched by the deputy over the last few weeks, but Sheriff Salazar believes there could be more.

"I don't think that someone that's been on patrol for that long, all of a sudden started acting up, searching someone improperly, illegally," Salazar said. "I think this is something that has been going on for some time."

An affidavit states Berry would pull the women over at the Shell gas station and then take them into custody where he would drive down the road, pull over and instruct the women to expose themselves.

"He's never harassed me or anything like that, but he has been in the store," Plaza said.

The cashier added detectives recently came in to get some surveillance video. She said Berry had spend a great deal of time in their parking lot.

"It's weird and it's scary. We're women and sometimes we have to work at night."

It's a thought she says she will carry in the back of her mind as she struggles at the thought of what authorities believe happened just steps away from her job.

"He's a police officer he's supposed to be protecting us, you know, not doing wrong things," Plaza said.

