SAN ANTONIO — A dragon is coming to the Witte... as part of a new exhibit on mythical creatures.

Starting on September 28, the Witte Museum will host an innovative exhibition "with a beautiful blend of reality and fantasy."

Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids will explore the science and history behind some of the world's most popular imaginary creatures.

The exhibit will be divided into four sections and includes a model of a 17-foot-long dragon.

The four sections are as follows: Creatures of Water, Creatures of Land, Creatures of Air, and The Dragons.

The exhibit will be available for all to enjoy in the Kathleen and Curtis Gunn Gallery at the Witte Museum from September 28, 2019 through January 12, 2020.

Admission is $5 ($4 for members) plus museum admission. Tickets are available online.