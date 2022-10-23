Innocent bystander shot during fight at apartment complex on southwest side, police say

The woman shot was watching the fight from her apartment door when she was hit by a stray bullet.

SAN ANTONIO — An innocent bystander was shot after a fight at a southwest side apartment complex early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the Military Cove apartments on the 4800 block of W Military Drive near the JBSA-Lackland security gate.

Police say a fight had broken out between a man and woman, when one of the woman's friends pulled out a gun and tried to shoot the man she was arguing with.

Police say an innocent bystander was hit while she was watching the fight from her apartment door.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are questioning everyone involved in the altercation.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

