Inner City collecting socks and underwear for Socktober

The goal is to gather 1,000 pairs of socks and underwear for children in need.

SAN ANTONIO — Every night in San Antonio, almost 3,000 people live on the streets.

This October, you can show that even a small act of love, like donating a pair of socks or pair of underwear, can make a big difference in their lives.

Small socks, big socks, in between socks, red socks, blue socks, as long as they're new socks... they will take them!

Inner City Development will be collecting socks and underwear for those who are without a home and for school children in our low-income area.

Please consider asking your school, church, place of business, neighbors to collect socks and underwear and deliver them to the center located at 1300 Chihuahua from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you need to bring at a different time, just call (210) 224-7239 to schedule.

Everybody deserves new socks and underwear.

For more information, visit the Inner City Development website.

