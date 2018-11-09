SAN ANTONIO — Two women, while detained in the Dimmit County Jail, were both sexually assaulted by a jailer, Former Detention Officer Marco Luevano, according to a recently-filed lawsuit.

The women have filed a federal lawsuit in San Antonio claiming violations of federal Civil Rights laws, assault and false imprisonment. The salacious facts alleged in the suit are that Luevano attempted to groom one woman by offers of additional soap, headphones, coffee and other items. Luevano, allegedly with the knowledge and consent of the Sheriff, moved a woman into a solo cell where he would sexually assault her.

Also alleged was that other detention officers would “stand as lookout” while he assaulted a female inmate in exchange for Luevano acting as lookout when other detention officers wished to watch other female inmates take showers.

The suit further alleges Luevano also began bringing one of the women gifts and, without request, deposited money into her commissary account, then claiming that “she owed him for it”. This was a precursor for sexual assaults, including one alleged event where one of the women was awakened in the middle of the night by Luevano staring at her. Luevano was indicted for an offense caught on video tape in which Luevano grabbed her breasts.

After indictment, the suit alleges that other male detention officers began to retaliate against female prisoners and the jail video cameras then began to allegedly “fail” for extended periods of time, during which time retaliatory events would occur.

Notably, the suit claims that during the time of the alleged sexual assaults, Luevano was already under criminal indictment for tampering with government documents to hide his failure to properly monitor a suicidal inmate arrested for driving while intoxicated. This male inmate, while supposedly under Luevano’s watch, was left alone, allowing enough unsupervised time to kill himself in Dimmit County custody.

The suit alleged that under federal law, these assaults are part of a long line of improper treatment of women in Dimmit County custody, including violations arising to the level of violating the United States Constitution.

Hamell and Rocha are represented by a Houston-based legal team of civil rights lawyer Charles H. Peckham, civil litigator and former state prosecutor Mary A. Martin, and criminal litigator and former federal prosecutor Larry D. Eastepp.

