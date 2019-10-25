SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County inmate was rearrested after jail staff failed to "outfit" the inmate with GPS monitoring, according to BCSO spokesman Johnny Garcia.

Albert Polito, 57, posted bond for his misdemeanor charge and was released from the Adult Detention Center just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Around 4:30 a.m., Bexar County Pretrial Services brought the error to the attention of ADC releasing staff.

According to a release from BCSO, once the issue was brought to attention, ADC releasing staff discovered conditions for Polito's release had not been correctly updated to reflect the need for GPS monitoring on Polito.

Deputies from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit rearrested Polito around 7:30 a.m. without incident.

BCSO has stated that "this was not an erroneous release or negligent release by the Adult Detention Center."

Johnny Garcia said that effective immediately, Bexar County Pretrial Services staff will be required to sign off on all inmates who are being released with court conditions, prior to being released from the Adult Detention Center.