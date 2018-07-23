SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate escaped on foot and led deputies on a short chase on foot.

Monday afternoon, 35-year-old Edward Perret was arrested in open court for a motion to revoke his probation. Upon arrival at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, Perret slipped his restraints and fled on foot at 2:33.

The deputies who had transported him gave chase and notified other deputies of the escape. Nearby Deputies were able to intercept Perret less than one block from the Detention Center.

Perret was placed back into custody at 2:37 p.m. Deputies said they never lost sight of Perret during the foot pursuit. Perret has been charged with Escape (Felon in Custody), which is a felony.

