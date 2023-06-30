x
Inmate dies at Bexar County jail after found unresponsive in her cell, BCSO says

Officials say it appears the inmate suffered a medical episode but cause of death is still not officially confirmed.
SAN ANTONIO — A 53-year-old female inmate has died after found unresponsive at the Bexar County Annex on Friday morning, according to BCSO.

Officials say the inmate was found in her cell unresponsive at 9:10 a.m. Friday while the unit deputy was conducting her face-to-face observation checks. The deputy immediately asked for assistance and began performing CPR. 

Once emergency crews arrived they announced her dead on the scene at 9:42 a.m., according to BCSO.

Officials say it appears the inmate suffered a medical episode but cause of death is still not officially confirmed.

This is the fifth inmate death at the Bexar County Jail so far this year.  

