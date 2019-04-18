BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 63-year-old man has died at the Bexar County Jail Thursday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said deputies found Jack Michael Ule unresponsive inside his cell at the Adult Detention Center.

According to BCSO, medical staff were immediately on the scene and began performing life-saving measures. Ule was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m.

BCSO says ongoing health issues may have been a factor in Ule's death but an official cause of death will be determined at a later date by the county Medical Examiners.

Ule was taken into custody April 4 for a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. His bond was set at $500.

Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a statement in regards to Ule's death, saying that in his opinion, Ule should not have been in jail.

“The Adult Detention Center should not be used to house the mentally ill or those who simply cannot afford to pay their way out. I will continue to work with District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Judge Nelson Wolff on a long term fix.”