Inmate attempts to escape Bexar County Jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate in the Bexar County Jail attempted to escape Friday afternoon, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Friday.

BCSO has identified the inmate as 36-year-old Justin Daniel Martinez. Authorities said he attempted to escape from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Jail Annex kitchen loading dock.

"Two deputies who were working in the loading dock gave chase and apprehended inmate Martinez without incident," BCSO said.

In May of 2021, Martinez was initially booked into the Bexar County Jail on one count of Injury to Elderly and is currently awaiting trial on his charge.

Now, Martinez faces an additional felony charge of escape.