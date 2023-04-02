Inmate at Bexar County Jail found dead in cell, sheriff says

The 40-year-old man was found unresponsive by a deputy while he was conducting face-to-face observation checks on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 40-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell on Friday by a deputy while he was conducting face-to-face observation checks.

Hector Lopez, who had been arrested on a bench warrant on January 26, was found after deputies were alerted by his cellmate around 11:52 a.m. that he was unresponsive inside of their cell.

The deputy immediately responded to the cell, initiated a code one blue for medical assistance, and began performing lifesaving measures. Facility medical staff responded to the incident and took over lifesaving measures.

SAFD personnel arrived at the jail and continued life-saving measures, and the inmate was taken to Baptist Medical Center hospital for further treatment.

He was pronounced dead at 1:02 p.m. by Baptist hospital staff.

Preliminarily, it appears that the inmate experienced a medical episode, however, the medical examiner’s office will determine the exact cause of death.

As per standard procedure, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and The Public Integrity Unit (PIU) are conducting an investigation into this death.

According to BCSO, all policies and procedures were followed while the unit officer conducted his observation checks.

