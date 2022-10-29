Inmate apprehended after trying to escape Bexar County Jail Annex

The inmate didn't leave the jail grounds, officials said she left the area around her unit and was quickly apprehended.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was detained Saturday morning after she tried to escape the Bexar County Jail via an emergency door exit, officials said.

Officials said an officer was completing observation checks and was returning the inmate, Genevieve Golden, 38, to her station when she ran to the back of the unit annex and ran out through an emergency exit door.

Golden was caught without incident and transferred to a lockdown unit where she is facing an additional charge of escape.

Officials noted that Golden didn't leave the facility, but she was detained in an area outside of her unit. Other inmates in the area with the breached door have been relocated pending repairs.