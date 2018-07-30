SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy who suffered a devastating injury on the job was honored Sunday night at the Missions game.

Deputy Arturo Garcia threw out the first pitch as the team honored heroes at the ballpark.

Garcia was on patrol in March of last year when a driver who was texting and driving lost control and crashed into his motorcycle. He suffered a serious leg injury, and after multiple procedures, decided to have his leg amputated.

“This happening to me, by no means is gonna slow me down,” Garcia said. “I love the Sheriff’s Office, I’ve been a member for 28 years, and until they decide to close the door on me, I ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

Garcia says he's waiting for a prosthetic to be approved and he will be up and walking and back at work.

