Inflation pushes pumpkin prices higher for Halloween

Halloween is known for being spooky and this year it might be downright scary because of pumpkin prices. How to save on autumn staples. 🎃

SAN ANTONIO — No treats, just tricks when it comes to pumpkin prices this year.

Big, round, tall or small, Murphy’s Pumpkin Patch in San Antonio has all shapes and sizes. There are plenty of choices but no matter your prime pick, it will cost more said owner Patrick Murphy.

“You’ve got to pay the farmers extra money because of their increases and fertilizer and this and that and diesel,” he said. “So, you know, you’ve got to pass it down.”

The holiday tradition of picking the perfect pumpkin may not make your wallet scream, at least not too loudly.

“It’s not that bad, maybe 10%,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s sells pumpkins from $3 to $10. No matter what size you chose, expect to pay about $1 more this year for a pumpkin.

Make your pumpkin last by finding a fresh pumpkin. Murphy said the key is the color of the stem.

“When they start turning white, you know it’s old,” he said.

Instead, pick a pumpkin with a green stem.

Murphy’s offers plenty of free fall fun and games along with pumpkins.

“This is free admission,” he said. “Free parking. Free games for the kids to play. The only thing that cost is if you want to buy a pumpkin.”

It creates an experience San Antonio families have enjoyed since the pumpkin farm opened in the 1970’s.

“Generations through generation,” Murphy said. “Their kids and then the grandkids. It's been going on a long time.”

If you are looking not for the experience but only for the best price, shop around.

“Look at your grocery store, look at your local farms, look at home improvement stores,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with Dealnews.com.

Or save in the long run by making a jack-o-lantern that lasts by buying an artificial craving pumpkin.

“Then just stick a fake candle inside and you’re good to go,” Ramhold said. “The bonus with that is you have a jack-o-lantern for next year if you want to save it.”

An artificial pumpkin will cost you about $10, but will last more than one season.