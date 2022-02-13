Infant dies after multi-vehicle crash in west Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An infant has died following a multi-vehicle crash in west Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The crash was reported in a tweet by Sheriff Gonzalez late Sunday morning.
One vehicle was overturned in the crash that happened in the 6600 block of Cunningham Road near W. Little York.
Roads in the area are shut down as the HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division investigates the scene.
No other injuries have been reported and authorities have not said what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.