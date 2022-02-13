Infant dies after multi-vehicle crash in west Harris County, sheriff says

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash which happened late Sunday morning in west Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An infant has died following a multi-vehicle crash in west Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash was reported in a tweet by Sheriff Gonzalez late Sunday morning.

One vehicle was overturned in the crash that happened in the 6600 block of Cunningham Road near W. Little York.

Roads in the area are shut down as the HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division investigates the scene.

No other injuries have been reported and authorities have not said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Accident investigators, post crash CMV investigators, District Attorneys Office are all in the 12000 W Little York investigating a fatality accident. The roadway is shut down while the investigation is under way. Please pray for the family who lost a child. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) February 13, 2022