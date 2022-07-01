'Inexcusable': Off-duty BCSO deputy faces multiple charges after arrested by SAPD

The release says, SAPD is conducting a separate investigation pending the outcome of the criminal case.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department Friday morning, according to a BCSO press release.

The release says Ernesto Garza was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest by SAPD at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Garza is an eight year BCSO veteran who worked as an investigator in the Law Enforcement Bureau and has been served a notice of proposed dismissal for the arrest, according to BCSO.

“This is a seasoned law enforcement investigator who undoubtedly knows his actions were wrong. It’s my belief he knowingly gambled with his career and is well on his way to losing that bet. Putting the lives of the public and the first responders who arrested him at risk is inexcusable. The consequences will be swift and severe,” says Sheriff Javier Salazar.

