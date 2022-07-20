Cuteness alert! Indianapolis Zoo introduces 4 baby macaques

The zoo's animal care staff says the four girls are having fun in their habitat, jumping on trees, running around and getting to know each other.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating the arrival of four new babies to its troop of long-tailed macaques.

Mae, Gemma, Bea and Emerald — or Emmie for short — were born in May, just weeks apart from each other.

The zoo's animal care staff says the four girls are having fun in their habitat, jumping on trees, running around and getting to know each other.

Female long-tailed macaques have a five-and-a-half to six-month-long pregnancy and give birth to a single baby. Weighing less than a pound, the newborn will cling tightly to its mother’s stomach as she travels.

Newborn macaques have a bare face with black hair that will lighten to gray beginning around 3 months old.

There are 38 long-tailed macaques at the Indianapolis Zoo. Two of those are relatively new, too. The zoo announced the birth of two macaques earlier this year.

Long-tailed macaque Glenda gave birth to her first baby, Genevieve, on New Year’s Day. Then macaque Kathy added another baby, Cora, to the troop on Jan. 3.