Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in Elkhart County crash

Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, two of her staffers and a fourth person were killed in a crash Wednesday.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said.

The crash happened in Elkhart County at around 12:30 p.m., when a car crossed the center line on SR 19 and collided head-on with the SUV Walorski was riding in, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

Walorski, 58, two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee, died in the crash.

The staff members were identified as 28-year-old Emma Thomson, the representative's communications director, and 27-year-old Zachery Potts, her district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County.

"Janet and I are devastated by the tragic loss of our friend Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her two staffers - Emma Thomson and Zach Potts - earlier today. Our broken hearts go out to her husband Dean and the entire family during this time of unimaginable mourning," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in one of a series of tweets Wednesday.

Every waking moment for Jackie was energetically devoted to improving the lives of all Hoosiers, the epitome of a good and faithful servant. She, and the example she set, will be missed every day forward. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 3, 2022

In the wake of the tragic crash, former South Bend mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of the death of Walorski, who was born and raised in South Bend.

Buttigieg, a Democrat, and Walorski, a Republican, both found their way from South Bend to Washington, D.C.

While in the nation's capital, Buttigieg said he worked with Walorski and, although they came from different places politically, she was "always prepared to work together where there was common ground, always decent and straightforward, and she cared deeply about her work and her constituents."

I'm shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 3, 2022

Walorski served as the U.S. representative for Indiana's 2nd Congressional District since 2012. She previously served six years in the state's Legislature.

Walorski was elected to serve as a congresswoman around the same time former Vice President Mike Pence was elected to serve as Indiana's governor.

Pence tweeted after the crash saying that he and his wife, Karen, are "heartbroken by the tragic passing of our dear friend Rep. Jackie Walorski."

He went on to say:

"She served Indiana in the Statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed.

Our prayers are with her husband Dean, her family, and the families of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who also perished in the crash. We're praying God’s comfort over their families and to all who loved and admired this truly inspiring Indiana leader. God Bless Jackie Walorski."

.@KarenPence and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our dear friend Rep. Jackie Walorski. She served Indiana in the Statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 3, 2022

Walorski and her husband were previously Christian missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before turning to politics.

Walorski spent her political career focused on growing the economy and bringing good jobs to northern Indiana. She also sought to strengthen national security and help veterans in need of care.

"At every level of public service, Jackie was known to be a positive force of nature, a patriot, and a relentless policymaker with an unwavering loyalty to her constituents," Holcomb said. "Jackie’s record of achievement is impossible to quantify."

She served on the House Ways and Means Committee, giving her the opportunity to play a crucial role in how leaders use the nation's funding.

She also was a ranking member of the subcommittee on Worker and Family Support, where she focused on helping small businesses and manufacturers grow and expanding opportunities for workers across the country, according to her biography on the U.S. House of Representatives' website.

She was also a ranking member of the House Ethics Committee.

Holcomb said Walorski will be remembered as, "a fighter with a huge heart that always went the extra mile and I’ll treasure the times we walked a few of those together."

Walorski won the Republican primary in May after running unopposed and was heavily favorited to retain her seat for a sixth term in November.

Republicans will have to choose another candidate to run in the general election, but state GOP leaders say she'll be hard to replace.