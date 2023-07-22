After 40 years, familiar Indian statue to be removed from Red McCombs dealership

McCombs Enterprises confirmed to KENS 5 Friday that the statue, known as The Chief, will be taken down on July 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After 40 years of watching over San Antonio traffic, the iconic Indian statue at the Red McCombs Hyundai dealership on Loop 410 is being taken down.

McCombs Enterprises confirmed to KENS 5 Friday that the statue, known as The Chief, will be taken down on July 31, so drivers still have a chance to say goodbye.

The company says the removal is due to the ongoing renovation and construction going on in the area. It is being moved to a new location, but the company is still working to determine where that new location will be.

MORE ON KENS 5 NEWS:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.