In-person trials suspended in Bexar County due to rise in COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO — In-person jury trials have been suspended due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Bexar County.

A document sent to KENS 5 by Bexar County Local Administrative Judge Ron Rangel, who also serves as the 379th district court judge, details the reasons behind the in-person jury suspension.

However, trials currently underway may continue through verdict.

This suspension will not affect the Otis McKane trial. The sentencing will still continue in the capital murder trial of McKane in the November 2016 death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi.

The document says local health authorities say the infections are continuing on an upward trend, and is expected to peak in late August. Because of this, "The Court has determined the best course of action is to suspend jury service. Jury trials that have already begun may continue through verdict."

The Court's previous order requiring all people involved in court business to wear face coverings remains in effect. "Further, it is strongly encouraged that all courts consider moving, as much as possible, to remote proceedings. This measure is taken in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of all courtroom participants and visitors entering Bexar County Courts," the document says.

