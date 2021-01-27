Improperly disposed cigarette causes fire at RiverCenter Mall

Fire officials believe the dropped cigarette in the parking garage traveled between a crack and down into the loading dock area, landing on top of the ductwork.

SAN ANTONIO — An improperly disposed cigarette caused a fire in the parking garage of the RiverCenter Mall early Wednesday morning.

SAFD was called out to the mall in the 800 block of E Commerce Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to an official with SAFD, when crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke inside of the interior loading dock area of the mall.

Firefighters were able to track down the origin of the smoke and found insulation and boards surrounding the ductwork system on fire; they were able to bring in a hose and quickly extinguish the fire.

An official with SAFD said that investigators believe the cause of the fire was a cigarette dropped on the floor inside the parking garage, which traveled between a crack and down into the loading dock area, before landing on top of the ductwork.