Impact SA awards high-impact grants for 2022

Women's Philanthropy group has awarded $5.3 million to non-profits since 2004.

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of members of Impact SA gathered inside the Witte Museum Monday night to award their most recent round of grants.

It is the season of the harvest, but Monday night was about sowing seeds.

"That's what we see that we're doing,” said Impact SA president member Angelle St. Germain.

“We are planting seeds that will grow and really cultivate a better community and a stronger community,” she said.

The women of impact s-a gave over $500,000 in grants fund projects for ten local non-profits. Since 2004, the women of Impact SA have awarded more than $5 million to San Antonio non-profits.

“Each membership donates $1,000 and we pool those funds together to give high impact grants,” St. Germain said.

She said that through grants, they hope to cultivate growth in each of Impact SA’s five focus areas.

"Maybe at a certain time in people's lives, health and wellness may be the most important thing,” she said. “But really, for a vibrant community we need arts and culture. We need Education. We need the environment, recreation and preservation. We need family. So, every one of our five focus areas is very important, and together they make a healthy community."

The members voted on five of the non-profits to receive one hundred thousand dollars each, but none of the finalists were left high and dry.

"We also have five support grants for the other finalists and those were $11,000."

Before each award, members got to see how prior years recipients' projects are going. Showing that with a little tending, San Antonio will reap a thriving community.