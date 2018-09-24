SAN ANTONIO — The final moments of Rodolfo Ocampo's life show they were as bitter as they were sweet.

"He kept telling us before I die I want to be a U.S. Citizen," his daughter Maryjane Maldonado said.

His family kept telling him to fight, because the battles he was up against were multiplying fast, in the form of stage 4 cancer.

"We found out that he had this lung cancer," Maldonado said. "It went up to his brain in stage 4."

Maldonado's hardworking father of eight came to America six years ago with a plan to work two jobs, even at 65-years-old, to provide his children back in the Philippines with a better life. So he worked until he couldn't anymore. Their family lives in west Bexar County.

"We know that in America when you dream here and you're hardworking your dream will come true," Rodolfo's wife, Angles Ocampo, said.

"I kept telling him 'Pa keep fighting ok, your interview will be next week,'" Maldonado said.

It wasn't an interview for another job though. Back in October before Ocampo had been diagnosed with cancer, he'd applied for U.S. Citizenship. His family said he would study U.S. history everyday, even in the hospital.

Then one day, his daughter got a call from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) saying they needed to reschedule her dad's appointment. She begged them to do otherwise, because he was running out of time and she told them he didn't have long to live.

"He had a lot of dreams of 'when I become a U.S. Citizen I want to travel around the world,'" Maldonado said.

Then suddenly, as if time had stood still waiting for her father, a USCIS officer entered Ocampo's hospital room to present him with his citizenship. It wasn't normal protocol for USCIS to expedite someone's citizenship process, but these weren't normal circumstances.

On August 28 at 6 PM they made Ocampo's dream come true. He was sworn by proxy. At that moment his family said they felt something change.

"He knew that he's not scared to die, because he's proud to be American," Maldonado said.

Twenty-four hours later, around the same time he was handed his certificate of citizenship the day before, he died.

The Ocampo family said Rodolfo was always a generous man. Even in his death, he's giving two people the gift of sight. Before he died he agreed to donate his corneas after death.

The family has a GoFundMe page that you can donate to help cover funeral costs. He'll be buried in the Philippines.

