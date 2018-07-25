SAN ANTONIO — US Border Patrol agents say one undocumented immigrant died and seven others were rescued after they were found in the Rio Grande Valley.

Tuesday, Falfurrias agents responded to reports of immigrants lost on an expanse of ranch lands. Agents rescued five men in distress there.

Later, McAllen agents found a father and son in distress. The father was in full cardiac arrest. They were both taken to a local hospital, where the father was pronounced dead. His son was treated and discharged.

On Wednesday, an eighth person was found lost in the brush in Brooks County. He was rescued by agents.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector of Border Patrol has several campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

