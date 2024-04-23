Immanuel Mitchell is inspiring people to move to the beat of their own drum. He was born without hands, but he still lifts people's spirits with his "gifted hands."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Immanuel Mitchell is going viral on social media for his message of positivity.

The Virginia Beach rapper goes by the alias, Gifted Hands. However, the 27-year-old was born without physical hands of his own.

Still, he said it’s his mission to lift people up.

“God showed me I have a gift, and it’s through music," Mitchell said.

Born with a medical condition, Mitchell’s right arm is short, and his left arm is missing.

Growing up, Mitchell said he struggled with fitting in until he found purpose in his faith and his art.

“I’m able to reach out and lift people’s spirits up with my 'gifted hands' even though I don’t have hands," Mitchell said. "Life isn’t about what you have or don't have, but what you can give."

Music is his gift to others.

“Music saved my life in so many ways,” he said. "This is all God."

Now, the rap artist uses music to inspire others, and his message is catching on.

His latest song titled "Why Not Start" reached 1 million views on TikTok, and artists from around the world are hopping on the track to share their own stories of struggle and triumph.

"When people hear it, they are like, 'this is what I’ve been missing,'" said Mitchell. "I’ve been missing the real me. I forgot it is okay to not be okay.’”

Mitchell said he's received messages from as far as England, as people continue to share how his music inspired them.

He said too often, people hide who they are and what they’re going through. He wants people to know it’s okay to be yourself.

“If I share my pain with the next human being, it can help them get through,” he said.