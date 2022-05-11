Police find illegal gambling operation in east-side home

Police said it started as a "code enforcement deal," but when they got to the house, they uncovered the illegal operation.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after they found an illegal gambling operation taking place on the city's east side.

Police said it started as a "code enforcement deal," but when they got to the house in the 4700 block of East Southcross, they uncovered the illegal operation.

Authorities also told KENS 5 that there was an animal in need of care, at least one stolen box trailer and possibly more stolen items.

Police later gave an update about the incident, saying that 13 people were inside the home at the time. Some were arrested and others were detained. Police said some of those arrested had existing warrants, and new charges have not been reported.

SAPD found two stolen vehicles and other illegal contraband while inside. They did not report the amount of narcotics found. More than 20 8-liner machines were also reportedly found inside.

The building they were inside was said to have been an abandoned. Authorities did not report what initially led to the call for the code.

