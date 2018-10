Expect delays if you’re driving on I-10 west toward Boerne Tuesday afternoon.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a major crash near IH 10 W westbound and Balcones Creek in far north Bexar County.

Only one lane on west bound IH 10 W is open as of about 12:30 p.m. Expect traffic delays while crews work on the traffic investigation and cleanup of the crash.

