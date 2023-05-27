IDEA students brawl for 30 seconds in class before staff intervenes

A local parent wants to know why it took so long for IDEA staff to break up a class fight.

SAN ANTONIO — A local mother was shocked after seeing a video taken in her student's classroom where two girls grappled and threw punches for at least 30 seconds before staff got involved. She later sent the video to KENS 5 while expressing her concerns. She the fight happened at the Idea Hidden Meadow campus said her student was in that same classroom.

"My concern isn’t only about my child safety and the fight breaking out but it is what the teacher did, and did not do, in the video -- which might I add has been going around students and Instagram and other social media platforms. He was kind of just letting it happen and more worried about people taking out their phones and recording," the parent said.

The parent said she has multiple kids in IDEA Public Schools, a charter school company, and wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

KENS 5 reached out to IDEA Public Schools on Friday and asked multiple times if teachers were, or were not, allowed to stop fights. The charter school didn't answer that question specifically but did provide a statement:

"At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. IDEA Hidden Meadow leaders are investigating an incident that took place in a classroom earlier this month. Teachers are instructed to follow proper protocol to stop an altercation and alert administration for support. IDEA is reviewing the incident. We take matters of this nature seriously and look forward to partnering with parents to address any concerns they may have. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our students and staff." - IDEA Public Schools

The video shows two girls grappling and throwing punches in a classroom while an adult stood by. The adult didn't intervene but yelled at the students to "put your phones up." He can later be heard stating "put it up or I am going to take it" while off screen.

Twenty-five seconds into the video he yells "Can we get an admin please?"

Another adult approached and appeared to point a camera phone at the girls, who were still fighting, before attempting to break up the fight 35 seconds into the video. A third adult intervened at 60 seconds into the video and was able to help separate the girls.