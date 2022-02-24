Icy conditions causing traffic problems, flight cancelations

Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting dozens of crashes, including multiple rollovers.

Icy conditions that worsened overnight into Thursday morning are causing headaches for commuters, travelers and first responders.

As of just before 9 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said medics have responded to more than 40 traffic collisions since midnight, 13 of which have been rollover collisions.

As of 7 a.m., the Austin Fire Department said it was responding to 14 working traffic accidents, including a 12-car pileup on the 620 bypass near Briar Hollow. The AFD said most of the crashes have had no injuries, including the 12-car pileup.

Just before 8 a.m., the Austin Police Department confirmed to KVUE that at least 30 calls for crashes were holding, meaning there were not enough officers to get to the scene because they were on other calls.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Round Rock police said all ramps to the State Highway 45 toll in Round Rock were closed due to the winter weather conditions. RRPD also said officers were responding to multiple wrecks.

At 6:40 a.m., the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) said that the express lane and left general purpose lane were blocked at southbound MoPac Expressway and RM 2222 due to a crash. At 7:05 a.m., CTRMA said the roadway was cleared.

Just before 7 a.m., the CTRMA said a crash on the southbound US 183 toll at Fifth and Seventh streets had blocked the left lane and right shoulder. The agency gave the all-clear just before 7:40 a.m.

Shortly after 7 a.m., CTRMA said that the center and right lanes remained blocked on southbound Mopac past Fifth Street due to a crash. At 7:30 a.m., CTRMA said the right shoulder remained blocked in that crash.

A crash on southbound MoPac before Duval Street had all general purpose lanes blocked as of 7:11 a.m. A crash on northbound MoPac past Duval had the express lane blocked as of 7:13 a.m. The latter was clear as by 8:17 a.m.

Just before 7:30 a.m., CTRMA said a crash on the southbound US 183A toll at Avery Ranch Road had the center and right lanes blocked. The right shoulder was still blocked as of 8 a.m. and the road was clear by 8:19 a.m.

At 7:40 a.m., CTRMA said a disabled vehicle had the left shoulder blocked at the southbound 183 toll at Seventh Street. An abandoned trailer on northbound MoPac at Northwood had the right gore area blocked as of 7:50 a.m.

Just before 8 a.m., a crash on State Highway 71 eastbound to the US 183 toll had that ramp blocked. CTRMA gave the all-clear at 8:16 a.m.

A representative with ATCEMS joined KVUE Daybreak at around 6:45 a.m. to provide an update on road conditions:

In addition to the issues on local roads, KVUE confirmed that more than 70 flights have been canceled out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as of 8 a.m. The airport tweeted around 6:40 a.m. that if your flight is confirmed for takeoff by your airline, you should travel with caution and give yourself plenty of time to make it safely to the terminal.

The winter weather has also caused many local school districts to delay the start of classes. Some have canceled classes altogether.

