Iconic red Central Library downtown set to reopen in April

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Public Library is hosting a reopening ceremony in April for the downtown central location on Soledad Street.

The library has undergone renovations for the last two years, including a fresh coat of its distinctive red paint in 2022. Other renovations include an update to 10,000 square feet on the first flood and 16,000 square feet on the third floor. They also include a new, modernized children's area.

Other improvements include a Connect Family Technology Center, adding gathering spaces with interactive family-friendsly activities, a showcase of new and popular materiels in a new central space and peer-supported learning activities.

The library has remained open througout construction and has continued to provide its basic services.

The reopening ceremony is on Saturday, April 1 beginning at 10 a.m. including a speaking ceremony and ribbon cutting followed by family-friendly festivities, plus live music, light refreshments and more.

