'I was kind of taken aback' | Lawmen analyze UCISD police chief's actions

To review Pete Arredondo's version of May 24's events, KENS 5 solicited input from two retired police chiefs and a current sheriff.

SAN ANTONIO — School police chief Pete Arredondo's account of the shooting at Robb Elementary raises new questions about law enforcement's response to the crisis.

Arredondo told the Texas Tribune he didn't consider himself incident commander, he intentionally left his radio outdoors, and that responders needed keys to breach the classroom door.

Two retired police chiefs and the Bexar County sheriff each say Arredondo made key mistakes that day.

Steve Ijames served as police chief in Springfield, Missouri. He now trains law enforcement across the country, including in active shooter response.

"Keys are absolutely tactical response '101,'" said Steve Ijames. "There's a process that goes beyond the key - but the key is literally '101.' I have to have a key to get into every room, expeditiously."

Arredondo told reporters he tried dozens of keys. A janitor finally brought working keys, and a special Border Patrol team breached the door 77 minutes after the shooting began.

Ijames said school resource officers and municipal police should have master keys or know where to find them. He said law enforcement officials should coordinate with school administrators to ensure they can enter any room inside a school facility.

But Ijames and others contend there were other ways into a classroom.

"I wouldn't consider the door the primary entry point," Ijames said. "(The shooter) knows we're coming there. I'd rather go somewhere else. Windows are extremely viable."

Ijams said, generally, it'd be wise to create a distraction at an obvious entry point and breach through a window. He wasn't sure, though, whether this tactic would've worked on May 24.

Arredondo's attorney suggested to the Texas Tribune that breaching windows might've cost more lives.

"We cleared windows to shoot or enter on a regular basis on dangerous search warrants," Ijames retorted. "We do it every day."

"The analogy in tactical policing about critical incidents is 'if you can't get in, stay home,'" he continued.

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar showed reporters equipment designed to breach doors. He's outfitted his patrol teams with the tools.

"Shame on us if we don't equip our first responders - patrol - with these tools here and teach them how to use them," he said.

Salazar also questioned why Arredondo left his radio behind.

The chief told the Texas Tribune that he wanted to free his hands so he could shoot the gunman. He reportedly said the move seemed "logical."

"That radio is your lifeline," Salazar said. "We teach our cadets, from day one, if you go into a house without your radio - nobody knows where you are."

The New York Times Thursday reported that most responders' radios didn't work inside or just outside Robb Elementary. The system is designed for long-range, outdoor transmission.

The paper's review of an investigation found that only Border Patrol agents' radios worked inside the school.

Arredondo's attorney suggested that responders with radios would've turned their volume down, anyway, so the shooter could not locate them. He said law enforcement whispered information down the hallway.

But Craig Miller, former Dallas ISD police chief, noted to CBS News that children inside the class have said they could hear officers outside the room.

"The knowledge of (officers') presence wasn't a secret to... the shooter," he said. "Any reasonable officer would know to take their police radio with them."

Texas's official active shooter training says first responders should prioritize communication. It does not recommend stealthy behavior.

Ijames noted that officers, since the 1970s, have used earpieces which allow for confidential or quiet conversation.

"When I first heard it, I was kind of taken aback," Ijames said. He said he'd never heard someone suggest, "with a straight face," that an inability to communicate would be preferable.

Perhaps most peculiar, Arredondo told the Texas Tribune he never considered himself to be in charge of the scene.

Scrutiny focused on Arredondo when Department of Public Safety head Steve McCraw told reporters the school police chief was in charge and made the "wrong decision" not to breach the classroom earlier.

Arredondo reportedly said he never issued any orders.

"If you wear stars on your collar and you look around and nobody else is wearing stars on their collar, safe to say you're the incident commander," Salazar said.

Ijames made reference to a common law enforcement teaching, which says the first official to arrive on scene should take control. But as soon as a higher-ranking official arrives, Ijames says most responders know to relinquish control.

Arredondo was not the first lawman to arrive at the school, though he says he was among the first five. Ijames said it would've been logical for Arredondo to retain control, since he was familiar with the facility.

"I think you would find that 99 percent of the officers there were literally saying, 'What in the world are we doing here?'" Ijames said.

It's not clear whether any of the 19 responders waiting in the Robb Elementary hallway took the lead, perhaps each assuming someone else took command.

Each official said responders should've taken faster action.

"There's strength in numbers," Miller said. "There were 19 officers and I'm sure there were rifles involved, as well."