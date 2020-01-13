They say the price of love is loss and the price of loss is grief. If anyone knows that better right now, it's Gloria Salazar.

"She was everything," Salazar said as she thought about her mother. "We weren't prepared for it."

On Sunday, January 5, around 8:00 p.m. Hermenegilda Fuentes Loa's family said she was crossing the road to get her grandsons some street-corn when she was hit and killed.

The crash report states Hermenegilda Fuentes Loa was not in the crosswalk when she was hit. The report also states the driver, Magen Jean McCue, did remain on scene and was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

"I want her to pay what she did," Salazar said. "She needs to learn her lesson and she needs to not do it again to anybody else because it hurts really bad."

A feeling that serves as reminder things will never be the same. As Salazar hopes accountability turns pain into peace.

"I don't want nobody to go through what I'm going through," Salazar stated.

Hermenegilda Fuentes Loa leaves behind four children and four grandchildren. A GoFundMe was created to offset the funeral costs.